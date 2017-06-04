New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)

It is CRUCIAL for @TheDeanAmbrose to remember that he WILL lose his title if he gets disqualified here against @mikethemiz... #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lxS0bMKQQB — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017

#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose tries to get the referee to understand that he did NOT intentionally run into him! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/slap9ixxv0 — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: