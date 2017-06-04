LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at Extreme Rules (Videos, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 4, 2017 - 9:37:38 PM
The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

















































