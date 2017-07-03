Posted in: WWE New WWE Great Balls of Fire Matches, Match Moved to Pre-show, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 3, 2017 - 11:24:13 PM
It was announced on tonight's RAW that Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been moved from the main card to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show.
RAW also saw General Manager Kurt Angle announce Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz plus The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus in a 30-minute Iron Man match for Sunday.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas:
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville