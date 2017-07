New WWE Great Balls of Fire Matches, Match Moved to Pre-show, Updated Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

It was announced on tonight's RAW that Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been moved from the main card to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show.RAW also saw General Manager Kurt Angle announce Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz plus The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus in a 30-minute Iron Man match for Sunday.Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas:Samoa Joe vs. Brock LesnarThe Hardys vs. Cesaro and SheamusSasha Banks vs. Alexa BlissDean Ambrose vs. The MizRoman Reigns vs. Braun StrowmanBray Wyatt vs. Seth RollinsEnzo Amore vs. Big CassAkira Tozawa vs. Neville