LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger?, Bobby Lashley on His WWE Return, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 2:20:06 PM
- Sheamus trains with Becky Lynch in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:



- It looks like Buddy Murphy will be the next challenger for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Murphy attacked Cedric on last night's WWE 205 Live episode in New Orleans during a segment with 205 General Manager Drake Maverick. Below is video from that segment, which also featured a show of respect from Mustafa Ali:



- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli plus fallout from the "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Following this week's main roster call-ups of The Authors of Pain, Ember Moon, No Way Jose, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, WWE posted this teaser for tonight's NXT and how the call-ups might affect the yellow brand:

How will this week’s Raw and SmackDown LIVE debuts affect NXT?

With the likes of Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain and No Way Jose appearing on this week’s Raw and The Iconic Duo on SmackDown LIVE, how will the apparent departure of these NXT staple Superstars impact the rest of the black-and-yellow brand? Could it create new opportunities for other world-renowned competitors, now that the playing field is so wide open? And if so, might a new landscape in NXT begin to take shape tonight?


- Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his WWE return at Monday's RAW. As noted, Lashley destroyed Elias during an in-ring segment. Also below is a Twitter exchange between Lashley and his former boss, former TNA President Dixie Carter:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV TAPINGS AIRING IN APRIL & MAY, TAPED 4/11/18

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-WrestleMania 34 Episode?

  • Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger?, Bobby Lashley on His WWE Return, More

  • Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay

  • Mauro Ranallo's Takeover Reactions (Video), Roman Reigns on the Upcoming Cage Match, More

  • Paige on Carmella and The Iconic Duo, Ronda Rousey on TV Tonight, Superstar Shakeup Talk

  • The AOP - Paul Ellering Video, Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight's WWE NXT, WWE Community

  • Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Their Debut (Video), WWE Veteran Turns 49, Ruby Riott

  • Possible Spoiler on Asuka, Rusev Makes Cryptic Tweet, The Usos on Their Title Shot



    		•