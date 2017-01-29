LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at the Royal Rumble (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2017 - 9:12:22 PM
Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.

This is Neville's first reign with the title. Swann had held the title since November 29th after defeating Brian Kendrick on 205 Live

Below are videos and photos from the match:


























