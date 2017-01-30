LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New WWE 24 Premiering Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 6:29:45 PM
- Below is a preview for the new WWE 24 episode that airs on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32:



- WWE has the total match time for the 2017 Royal Rumble main event at 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next with 46:55.

- Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Columbus, OH on March 2nd, Cleveland on March 3rd and Youngstown on March 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE 24 Premiering Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events

  • Update on the WWE Elimination Chamber Match, WWE on Randy Orton Going to WrestleMania

  • Some WWE Superstars Brought to the Ring In a Cart at the Royal Rumble (Photos)

  • Tye Dillinger Talks WWE Royal Rumble (Video), Elimination Stats, Becky Lynch

  • Steve Austin on Kevin Owens' Stunner at the Royal Rumble, Ric Flair Talks John Cena

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Royal Rumble PPV Fallout, New Champions, More

  • Order of Eliminations in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match

  • Charlotte Talks WWE Royal Rumble Win, Fans on Last Night's PPV, Neville Video

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Ric Flair Tweets on John Cena's Win, WWE - KFC Commercial

  • Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Their Win, News for RAW, Neville




    		•