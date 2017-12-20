LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Video from Chef Brie Bella, Sin Cara's Latest "Flight of the Month", WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Dec 20, 2017 - 9:21:00 PM
- Chef Brie Bella returns with a new cooking video below, featuring taste tester Daniel Bryan. Brie cooks up a batch of her curried red lentil soup and gives the recipe on her YouTube page.



- WWE stock was down 1.97% today, closing at $32.07 per share. Today's high was $32.85 and the low was $31.90.

- Below is Sin Cara's latest "Flight of the Month" video clip, featuring a leap onto Baron Corbin during a recent WWE live event in Mexico:




