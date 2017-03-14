Posted in: WWE New Video Package for Emma's WWE RAW Return, Dana Brooke Talks Charlotte (Video), Austin Aries
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 10:11:34 AM
- This week's WWE RAW from Detroit saw Dana Brooke turn on Charlotte Flair. In the Fallout video below, Dana says she couldn't take it anymore and this was a long time coming. Dana says playtime is over and she's not finished with Charlotte.
- Below is the latest vignette for Emma's return to WWE TV. As noted, they have done away with the Emmalina repackage. Emma posted this vignette on Twitter and wrote, "Nice girls finish last..."
- Austin Aries made his WWE RAW in-ring debut on last night's show from Detroit. He defeated Ariya Daivari. Aries vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese vs. TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese will take place in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live this week with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33. Below is video from Aries vs. Daivari and a Fallout video with Nese: