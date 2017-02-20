LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Title Matches Announced for the WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2017 - 11:33:20 PM
Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on tonight's WWE RAW to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They get their shot at WWE Fastlane next month.

It was also announced on RAW that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch against RAW Women's Champion Bayley at Fastlane.

Below is the updated card for the March 5th pay-per-view from Milwaukee:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

