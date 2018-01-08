LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Title Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Match Participants
By Marc Middleton
Jan 8, 2018 - 9:47:27 PM
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tonight's RAW also saw 2 new Rumble match participants confirmed - Mickie James and Matt Hardy.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Match on the RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Zack Ryder Cuts Promo, SmackDown Teaser

  • Serena Deeb On Her Way Back To The WWE?

  • One Man Gang Talks About How Andre The Giant Cared About Getting Other Talent Over

  • WWE Announces New USA Network Show for The Miz and Maryse

  • New Title Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Match Participants

  • Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Mickie James Enters The Rumble (Video), WWE Main Event Matches, Charlotte - Bobby Roode

  • Edge & Christian Discuss How Over Rusev & Aiden English Are

  • WWE Will Be Returning To Chicago's United Center For The First Time In 20 Years

  • Mick Foley On The Time When He & Vince McMahon Got Into A Heated Argument