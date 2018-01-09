LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Title Match Set for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participant, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:18:53 PM
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

SmackDown also saw Becky Lynch announce herself for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.

Below is the updated card for the Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

