|
|
|
|
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New Title Match Set for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participant, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:18:53 PM
SmackDown also saw Becky Lynch announce herself for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.
Below is the updated card for the Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Daniel Bryan - Shane McMahon Continues, New Royal Rumble Match Participants, Zack Ryder
WWE US Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott Issues a Challenge (Video), Carmella - The New Day
Update On Rich Swann's Status With The WWE
Nia Jax On Being In The Women's Royal Rumble Match & Shares Her Excitement For The 25th Anniversary Of RAW Show
The Great Khali Says He Does Not Plan On Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Video: More Names Announced for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
Trailer For The 2018 'Fastlane' PPV Released (Video), Will RAW 25 Be A Five-Hour Show?
New Title Match Set for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participant, Updated Card
Mixed Tag Match Before WWE SmackDown, New Fashion Files Episode, The Miz and Maryse
Daniel Bryan Shares His Thoughts About His Current Role On SmackDown Live & His Retirement From WWE In-Ring Competition In 2016, Says He Had A Mental Breakdown While Filming 'Total Bellas' - More