WWE has confirmed that Cedric Alexander will get another shot at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
WWE
New Title Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 2:39:16 PM
Below is the updated card for The Rumble, which takes place on January 22nd from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan
2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Cedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore
|
|
