Posted in:
WWE
New Theme Song for Seth Rollins?, WWE on Zack Ryder Shaving His Beard, Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 8:29:03 AM
- The band Downstait has released a teaser for what could be a new theme song for Seth Rollins, heard below. The band has done official wrestler theme songs but has also done remixes for their own use. No word yet on if this will be Rollins' new official WWE theme song.
- WWE stock was down 0.29% on Thursday, closing at $1.53 per share. The high was $18.86 and the low was $18.47.
- WWE posted this photo of a clean-shaven Zack Ryder, who is currently out of action with a knee injury. Ryder told fans on Twitter that he is growing the beard back out.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
Handicap Title Match Added to Monday's WWE RAW
WWE on Kassius Ohno's Return to WWE NXT Last Night
Bubba Ray Dudley on New WWE Talent, Note on Next Week's WWE NXT, Xavier Woods
WWE Star Dealing with Facebook Issues, New Theme for WWE NXT Star, Eve Torres
Video from Kassius Ohno's Return to WWE NXT Last Night
Women's Wrestler Works WWE NXT Tapings, The Rock Q&A Video, Nia Jax Works Out
Spoilers: Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"
Triple H Welcomes New Chinese Wrestlers (Photos), Indie Wrestler Works WWE NXT, The Bellas
WWE NXT Dark Match Result, Tyson Kidd Changes Twitter Handle, Cathy Kelley
Seth Rollins Comments on NJPW Event, The Great Khali Working US Indies, Xavier Woods