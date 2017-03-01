Posted in: WWE New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, The Honky Tonk Man Goes Out, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:05:55 AM
- Hannibal TV posted this video of WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man having a night out after a Great North Wrestling event in Canada:
- WWE stock was down 2.24% on Tuesday, closing at $20.98 per share. The high was $21.45 and the low was $20.96.
- We've noted how Erick Rowan has been training at the WWE Performance Center as he works towards a return to the ring. He continues to post cryptic videos on Twitter as he posted the following on Tuesday: