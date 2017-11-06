New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)

It doesn't have to look pretty, it just have to be EFFECTIVE for @TheDeanAmbrose to break it out! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lsHYknqo0O — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 7, 2017

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Manchester, England to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.This is the third RAW Tag Team Title reign for The Bar. Ambrose and Rollins won the titles back on August 20th at WWE SummerSlam, defeating Cesaro and Sheamus.The Bar will now face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: