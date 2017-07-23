LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View (Photos & Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 8:31:09 PM
The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the opening match of tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

This is the first SmackDown Tag Team Title run for The New Day after they came over in the Superstar Shakeup this past April but they are now three-time tag team champions in WWE. The Usos won the titles back on the March 21st SmackDown episode, defeating American Alpha.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former World Heavyweight Champion Makes His Return at WWE Battleground (Photos, Video)

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam

  • WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)

  • New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View (Photos & Video)

  • Lana Arrives for Battleground (Video), Sami Zayn Promo on Mike Bennett, The Rock - Siri

  • WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way (Video), Aiden English Cuts Battleground Promo, Title Trivia

  • Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match

  • Tye Dillinger Promo for WWE Battleground, Carmella Warns Naomi (Photo), WWE Fury

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View




    		•