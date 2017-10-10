LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New T-Shirt for The Shield, John Laurinaitis on Nikki Bella - DWTS, WWE NXT Promo
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 7:48:26 AM
- As noted, Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross will take place on this week's WWE NXT to determine one of Kairi Sane's opponents for the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women's Champion at the "Takeover: War Games" event during Survivor Series weekend. Below is a promo for this week's episode:




- Stepdad John Laurinaitis tweeted the following on last night's Dancing With The Stars performance by Nikki Bella, which was inspired by her comeback to WWE:




- As seen below, WWE Shop has already released a new t-shirt for The Shield after their big reunion on last night's RAW. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Enzo Amore on Why He Lost the Title (Video), Fans on The Shield - TLC, Pippa Mann

  • Kalisto Dedicates Title Win, New Asuka Vignette, Nikki Bella - DWTS Update

  • New T-Shirt for The Shield, John Laurinaitis on Nikki Bella - DWTS, WWE NXT Promo

  • What Happened After RAW, Sister Abigail Speaks (Video), Emma - Asuka Exchange

  • Kevin Owens Pre-HIAC Video, Fans on John Cena's Last Match, Xavier Woods - Road Dogg

  • WWE Hell In a Cell Social Score, SmackDown Promo, WWE Story Time, WWE Main Event

  • WWE Honors Eve Torres (Video), Trish Stratus on Natalya, WWE's Return to Abu Dhabi

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned on Tonight's RAW (Video, Photos)

  • Steel Cage Match Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

  • Asuka's RAW Debut Opponent for WWE TLC Confirmed, Updated Card



    		•