Posted in: WWE
New Storyline for Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, Fans on Daniel Bryan, WWE MMC
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 2:15:59 PM


- As noted, last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout saw Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeat Mandy Rose and Goldust. Above is video of Rose and Goldust talking to Dasha Fuentes. Mandy says the short notice may have been a disadvantage but it was an honor working with Goldust. Goldust says he feels like he let Mandy down. He praises her as having the "It Factor" and says she is going to be huge. Goldust invites her back to be his leading lady any day.

Below is video of Dasha talking to Uso and Naomi after the win, which was the first for the blue brand. Uso says no one can compete with their chemistry, including Lana and Rusev, who called them out after the match. Jey Uso also appears in the video to congratulate his brother and his sister-in-law.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan working in the best interest of right now - himself, the SmackDown roster or Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 36% voted for Sami & Owens while 34% voted for himself and 30% voted for the blue brand roster.

- It looks like Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are doing a new storyline where they target some of the other gimmick-based tag teams on SmackDown. Last week they took out Breezango and this week they defeated The Ascension after making it clear they are targeting teams.




