LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 1:24:12 AM
Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 33. Noami got the big win in her hometown of Orlando. The match saw interference from James Ellsworth.

Naomi is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss was given the title last month after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when Naomi had to relinquish the title due to an injury she suffered during the title shot from Bliss.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday's match:





































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Attendance

  • New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)

  • New WWE Universal Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • New WWE Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)

  • The Hardys Return to WWE, New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned (Video, Photos)

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • Jeff Hardy Says WWE Has Not Offered The Hardys Contracts, Talks ROH Future and More

  • Jim Ross on Possibly Returning to WWE Tonight, His Wife Jan

  • Footage of Goldberg Warming Up at WrestleMania, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities




    		•