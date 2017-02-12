LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned at WWE Elimination Chamber (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2017 - 11:08:20 PM
Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.

This is Naomi's first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on December 4th at the TLC pay-per-view.

Below are photos and video from the match:




























