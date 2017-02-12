New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned at WWE Elimination Chamber (Photos, Video)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.This is Naomi's first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on December 4th at the TLC pay-per-view.Below are photos and video from the match: