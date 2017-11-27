LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New SmackDown Stars on Natalya and Last Week's Attacks, Video of WWE In Germany, British Bulldog
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 1:39:15 PM
- Below is video of Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and others in Hamburg, Germany while on tour with the company for the recent WWE European live events:



- Today would have been the 55th birthday of WWE Legend "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and the 65th birthday of "Playboy" Buddy Rose.

- We noted earlier today how Liv Morgan sent a warning to the WWE SmackDown women's division after last week's call-up with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan. Below are more new comments from Liv, Ruby and Sarah, along with Natalya. As noted, the trio from WWE NXT took out Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last week.













