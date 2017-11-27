New SmackDown Stars on Natalya and Last Week's Attacks, Video of WWE In Germany, British Bulldog

I’m thankful I came up in the Hart Dungeon. It taught me lessons about respect and to never get in the way of those who know what they’re doing. I don’t like being interrupted ... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/L3yHxPpT1F — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 26, 2017

I’ve been doing this a long time, @natbynature. We’re where we belong. Maybe you were just too busy with your cats on Instagram. #RubyOrRiot https://t.co/k3TOamRav6 — Ruby Riot (@RubyRiotWWE) November 27, 2017

I love my team @RubyRiotWWE @sarahloganwwe ☺️ we’re not here to take part... we’re here to .. well, you know the rest. #TAKEOVER — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 27, 2017

- Below is video of Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and others in Hamburg, Germany while on tour with the company for the recent WWE European live events:- Today would have been the 55th birthday of WWE Legend "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and the 65th birthday of "Playboy" Buddy Rose.- We noted earlier today how Liv Morgan sent a warning to the WWE SmackDown women's division after last week's call-up with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan. Below are more new comments from Liv, Ruby and Sarah, along with Natalya. As noted, the trio from WWE NXT took out Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last week.