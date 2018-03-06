|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
New Singles Match Added to Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 8:46:55 PM
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge on tonight's SmackDown.
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
RAW Team Advances In WWE's MMC, Live Viewership for This Week, More (Videos)
Big Show Responds to Reports, Buddy Murphy Weighs In (Video), Alberto El Patron - WWE Note
Another Women's Match for Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View, Potential Angle
New Singles Match Added to Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
Mojo Rawley on Being Left Out In the Cold (Video), WWE Wins Awards, WWE Stars Respond to Sheamus
Vince McMahon Makes Forbes Billionaires List, How Much Is Vince's Net Worth?
Seth Rollins and The Miz Hype Triple Threat, WWE Stars Unbox (Video), WWE Stock
How Was WWE RAW Viewership with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman In the Closing Segment?
Goldust Knocks Fans on Twitter, WWE 205 Live Hype for Tonight, RAW Top 10
Backstage Update on Plans for The Hardy Compound, Roman Reigns Comments, Xavier Woods