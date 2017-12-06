LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Segment from The Street Profits (Video), John Cena "Interns" (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 5:09:54 PM
- Below is video of "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins debuting their new show, Street Talk, outside of Full Sail University as fans waited to get inside at the most recent NXT TV tapings. Ford and Dawkins are set to face two enhancement talents on an upcoming NXT episode.



- WWE stock was up 2.64% today, closing at $29.53 per share. Today's high was $29.56 and the low was $28.94.

- Below is a new comedy video of John Cena serving as an intern for Blue Sky Studios, the animation studio that produced the "Ferdinand" movie that comes out next Friday. The video also features NFL legend Peyton Manning, who stars in the movie with Cena, and Nick Jonas.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens Has a Message for MGK (Video), WWE UK Title Match This Weekend, Chris Jericho

  • New Segment from The Street Profits (Video), John Cena "Interns" (Video), WWE Stock

  • How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn?

  • WWE Interviews Reby Hardy (Photo), John Cena Reads at Library of Congress (Video), Big Cass

  • Latest from "Woken" Matt Hardy, Trent Seven on Facing Killian Dain Tonight (Video), WWE Blu-rays

  • Chad Gable Trains for Clash (Video), WWE on The Rock Getting a Star, SmackDown Top 10

  • Nia Jax to Special Referee Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore Matches, More on WWE 205 Live Events

  • Non-Spoiler Listing for WWE's Tribute To The Troops, JBL Returns to Commentary

  • *SPOILERS* WWE Tribute to The Troops Tapings for 12/14/17

  • The Miz Photo from The Marine 6 Set, WWE NXT Title Qualifiers Update, Cesaro - Apollo Crews



    		•