|
|
|
|
WWE has announced that Asuka will address Elimination Chamber opponent Nia Jax on tonight's go-home RAW episode.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New Segment Revealed for Tonight's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 19, 2018 - 6:57:34 PM
As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature six-woman action with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James, plus a Gauntlet Match with John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
WWE posted the following RAW teaser on Asuka and Jax for tonight:
How will Asuka respond to Nia Jax?
Following a social media argument over their inability to defeat Asuka, best friends Sasha Banks and Bayley square off on Raw.
Nia Jax proved that she is the Superstar most ready for Asuka when she laid out both Sasha Banks and Bayley this past Monday night on Raw. With Asuka set to speak live on Raw, will The Empress of Tomorrow send a message of her own to The Irresistible Force before their match at WWE Elimination Chamber?
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
New Match Announced for WWE's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
Backstage RAW Videos, Titus Worldwide - The Bar Exchange, WWE Flashback Fridays
Impact Congratulates Jeff Jarrett on His WWE Hall of Fame Induction
New Segment Revealed for Tonight's WWE RAW
Triple H on Jeff Jarrett In the WWE HOF, RAW Talk Episode to Air, Tonight's RAW
Video: Randy Orton on Ronda Rousey's WWE Future, Not Watching RAW
WWE Survivor Series Tickets, Top 10 Unexpectedly Funny WWE Superstars (Video), More
WWE Superstar Turns 37, Alexa Bliss on What Her Teacher Told Her, Gallows and Anderson
Jeff Jarrett Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Elimination Chamber Hype, Two Matches, More