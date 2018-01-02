LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Royal Rumble Participants, WWE RAW Social Score, Luke Harper & Baron Corbin Game
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 6:39:16 PM
- Below is a new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper in a game of Nidhogg:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 545,000 total interactions this week - 333,000 on Facebook and 212,000 on Twitter. This is in line with last week's show, which also drew a total of 545,000 interactions - 386,000 Facebook interactions and 159,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- As a reminder, this week's WWE TV ratings will be delayed due to the New Year's Day holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be release on Thursday.

- Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Lana are now official for the 30-woman Royal Rumble match later this month in Philadelphia. They joined Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as confirmed names for the first-ever women's Rumble match. They tweeted the following on the match:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Handicap Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participants, Updated Card

  • Becky Lynch Returns on WWE SmackDown, Comments from Charlotte & Liv Morgan (Videos)

  • Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley Update, Beth Phoenix on Calling WWE's MMC, Royal Rumble Promo

  • WWE Star Being Replaced In Mixed Match Challenge, Stars Backstage Tonight, WWE Network Maintenance

  • New Royal Rumble Participants, WWE RAW Social Score, Luke Harper & Baron Corbin Game

  • Cedric Alexander on Goldust, The Rock & Daughter Jasmine (Video), WWE Stock Up

  • Jerry Lawler - RAW 25th Anniversary Update, Rusev Wants To Be On RAW, Alexa Bliss Wedding Talk

  • WWE Hall of Famer Set for Mixed Match Challenge Announce Team (Video)

  • WWE Star Being Honored for Community Work, Fans on Top RAW Star of 2017, Natalya

  • Cedric Alexander - WWE 205 Live Update, More on Tonight's WWE SmackDown, RAW Top 10



    		•