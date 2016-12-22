LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Ring Name for WWE NXT Superstar (Photo), Mauro Ranallo Note, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 10:16:25 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Detroit:



- WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo turned 47 years old on Wednesday.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kenneth Crawford is now using the name Montez Ford as he continues to team with Angelo Dawkins at live events. Below is a photo of the US Marine at a recent show:




