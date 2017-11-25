





New Report Says WWE Will Announce Women’s Royal Rumble After All

Nov 25, 2017 - 8:49:45 PM



Nov 25, 2017



Meltzer noted some of the current female WWE main roster talents are nervous with the amount of NXT debuts, as the feeling is with so many NXT stars being called up, WWE officials might be looking to cut some of the marginal female talents on the main roster.



Meltzer also addressed speculation that with all the NXT talents coming in, a Women’s Royal Rumble match could be in the works. Meltzer dismissed that speculation, claiming he had heard nothing of that match being discussed in WWE.



A new report published by The UK Sun, however, is claiming not only has a women’s Royal Rumble match been discussed, but the match has been “confirmed” and should soon be announced by WWE. The report added the following:



“And now SunSport can reveal that the influx of females into the female roster is building up to the historic first-ever women’s Rumble match on January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.”



The report speculates that the match could be used as a vehicle to book Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 34.



“Vince McMahon and his WWE chiefs could be plotting for [Rousey] to make a blockbuster debut by winning the Rumble and earning a title shot against the SmackDown Women’s champion”, the report speculated.



Nothing has officially been announced by WWE as of this writing, and as of a few months ago the company had been planning a Four Horsewomen of WWE vs Four Horsewomen of MMA match at WrestleMania 34, so it remains to be seen how Rousey is used at the big event in New Orleans next year.



