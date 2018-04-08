|
|
|
|
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women's Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event from New Orleans.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 34 Tonight (Videos, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 10:38:58 PM
This is Jax's first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on the August 28th, 2017 RAW with a win over Sasha Banks.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18
WrestleMania 34 Attendance Announced, More Stats on the Crowd, WM XXX Comparison
New RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 34 Tonight (Videos, Photos)
Photos and Videos from Daniel Bryan's Ring Return at WrestleMania 34
Photos & Videos from The Undertaker's Ring Return at WrestleMania 34
New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight at WrestleMania 34 (Video, Photos)
Photos and Videos from Ronda Rousey's In-ring Debut at WrestleMania 34
New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 34 (Photos, Video)
New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at WrestleMania, Grand Slam Update (Photos, Video)
Photos & Videos from the Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34