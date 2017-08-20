LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New RAW Women's Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 8:40:36 PM
Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Sasha is now a four-time RAW Women's Champion. Bliss won the title back on April 30th, defeating Bayley at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:





























