Posted in: WWE
New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Extreme Rules (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 4, 2017 - 9:39:09 PM
Sheamus and Cesaro are your new RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating The Hardys in a Steel Cage match at tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore.

Sheamus and Cesaro are now two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. The Hardys won the titles back at WrestleMania 33.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's cage match:





































