LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 9:38:28 PM
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Rollins previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles with Roman Reigns but this is his first run with the red brand titles. This is the first tag team title reign for Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro won the titles from The Hardys back in June at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:






































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

  • New RAW Women's Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

  • SmackDown Women's Title Changes Hands at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

  • Tag Titles Change Hands on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Photos, Video)

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton




    		•