Posted in: WWE New Promo for Aleister Black's Debut, Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Fans on This Week
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:43:08 AM
- Below is the latest vignette for Aleister Black's WWE NXT TV debut. The former Tommy End is expected to debut at or after NXT "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.
- Matches announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode include Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and six-man action with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY taking on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong.
- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes: