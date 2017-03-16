LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
New Promo for Aleister Black's Debut, Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Fans on This Week
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:43:08 AM
- Below is the latest vignette for Aleister Black's WWE NXT TV debut. The former Tommy End is expected to debut at or after NXT "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.



- Matches announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode include Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and six-man action with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY taking on Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong.

- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

