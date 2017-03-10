LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Project from Edge and Christian, Fans on Ember Moon's Finisher, Luke Harper's Twitter
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 3:53:09 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper's daily cryptic tweets in this new video from WWE Digital:



- Coming off this week's WWE NXT episode, WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon's Eclipse finisher should be banned. As of this writing, 85% voted, "No - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay knew what they were getting into by messing with Ember Moon." The rest voted, "Yes - it's too dangerous."

- As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness" podcast on March 24th via iTunes.




