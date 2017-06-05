Posted in: WWE New Photo of Vince McMahon at a Gym, Paige - Alberto El Patron Wedding Note, More
Jun 5, 2017 - 1:56:53 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at new WWE Network Collections for June in this new video. The new Collections cover the Ladder Match that we noted before, plus WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, The Godfather and Bruno Sammartino.
- Paige and GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron are now scheduled to be married in late July, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- WWE's website recently listed the 8 most underrated Superstars in WWE right now - The Miz, American Alpha, Emma, Cedric Alexander, Curtis Axel, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan and Gran Metalik.
- Vince McMahon worked out at Anytime Fitness in Atlanta, GA last week while WWE was in town for SmackDown. As you can see in the fan photo below, the 71 year old WWE Chairman remains in great shape: