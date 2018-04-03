LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Participants for the Andre Battle Royal, Rusev on John Cena's Promo, Lance Storm
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 12:15:54 PM
- Goldust, Heath Slater and Rhyno are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Goldust announced his spot on this week's RAW while Slater and Rhyno announce their names in this new backstage video with Mike Rome.

The updated list of names for the battle royal, which will air on the Kickoff pre-show, now looks like this: Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango.



- Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm turns 49 years old today.

- Rusev tweeted the following in response to John Cena's RAW promo where he mentioned Superstars performing at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, including Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles and others. Rusev wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners Revealed, Live Viewership Update (Videos)

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 34?

  • Change for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Crash Live Event (Video), More

  • Jeff Jarrett Backstage at SmackDown (Videos), RAW Social Media Score, Asuka vs. Charlotte

  • Video: Triple H Reveals the New WWE NXT North American Title

  • The Miz In Snickers Ad, WWE Looks at Asuka's Streak, WWE 205 Live, Finn Balor

  • Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More

  • Brian Kendrick Update, Paige Pranks Absolution (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip Events, Dolph Ziggler

  • Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania

  • WWE on John Cena vs. The Undertaker, Seth Rollins Hypes WrestleMania, Goldust on Matt Hardy



    		•