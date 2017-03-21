LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New "Our Home" Episode, WWE RAW Social Media Score, "Hero In All Of Us" Video Package
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 10:09:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Our Home" with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their luxurious kitchen:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. RAW had 111,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the March 6th show, which drew 131,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 241,000 Facebook interactions with 156,000 unique authors, down from the March 6th show, which drew 308,000 interactions with 198,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Below is the new "Hero In All Of Us" video package from WWE:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JR's Wife Involved In Serious Accident, WWE Bad Blood Returning, DDP Talks Paige Hacker

  • Match for Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Props for The Miz and Maryse, Triple H on WrestleMania

  • WWE NXT, 205 Live, UK, PROGRESS and ICW Matches Announced for WrestleMania Axxess

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman In the Main Event

  • Private Paige Leaks Discussed During Backstage Meeting at Monday's WWE RAW

  • Brock Lesnar Post-RAW Note, Comments Disabled on RAW Video, Tough Talkers - Seth Rollins

  • Update for the WWE Emoji App, Finn Balor Calls Gallows & Anderson (Video), RAW Top 10

  • WWE Superstar Visits The Pentagon (Photo), New "Bella Brains" Episode, WWE Stock

  • New "Our Home" Episode, WWE RAW Social Media Score, "Hero In All Of Us" Video Package

  • Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card




    		•