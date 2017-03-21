Posted in: WWE New "Our Home" Episode, WWE RAW Social Media Score, "Hero In All Of Us" Video Package
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 10:09:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Our Home" with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their luxurious kitchen:
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. RAW had 111,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the March 6th show, which drew 131,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 241,000 Facebook interactions with 156,000 unique authors, down from the March 6th show, which drew 308,000 interactions with 198,000 unique authors on Facebook.
- Below is the new "Hero In All Of Us" video package from WWE: