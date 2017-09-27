LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Nikki Bella - DWTS Videos, Enzo Amore - WWE 205 Live Update, Cathy Kelley
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 2:24:49 PM


- Above is video of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Waltz to "Come Away with Me" by Norah Jones on Monday's Dancing With The Stars episode on ABC. Below is video of the two dancing the Samba to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi on Tuesday's episode. As noted, Nikki and Artem survived this week's double elimination and will dance again next Monday night.



- WWE's Cathy Kelley turns 29 years old today.

- While WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is currently feuding with Neville and the rest of the cruiserweight roster, he did form an alliance with one Superstar on last night's WWE 205 Live episode - Ariya Daivari. Daivari approached Enzo in a backstage segment and apologized for the post-RAW attack but Enzo did not accept the apology. Daivari went on to blame everything on Neville, saying he wants to be Enzo's friend. Enzo said Daivari had to earn the right to be by his side. Daivari then invited Enzo to watch his main event match with Neville but Enzo said he would be in Daivari's corner. Daivari ended up losing the match by submission but Enzo entered the ring post-match and attacked Neville to end the show.

Below is video from the main event and the post-match attack along with a shot of Enzo and Daivari:






