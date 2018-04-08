LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Names for War Machine, WWE NXT TV Matches Taped, Takeover Bands (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018


- As seen above and below, there were two musical performances by WWE NXT Loud artists at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center. The show opened with a performance on the stage by Cane Hill, who let their "It Follows" and "Lord of Flies" singles be used as theme songs for the show. The second performance came during Ember Moon's entrance for the NXT Women's Title loss to Shayna Baszler as Cane Hill and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale did her theme song.



- The following matches were taped last night in New Orleans to air on Wednesday's NXT TV episode:

* Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans
* Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli vs. Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight

- Hanson and Rowe, formerly known as War Machine, made an appearance during the NXT TV tapings that will air on Wednesday, as seen in the photos below. They are now using the name War Raiders in NXT.



















