Roman Reigns has moved one step closer to the planned WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar by defeating Bray Wyatt on tonight's RAW to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Chamber will challenge Lesnar for the title at the biggest show of the year in New Orleans.
Posted in:
WWE
New Name Qualifies for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 8:29:03 PM
We will have more updates on the Chamber card later tonight as the female Chamber participants will be announced and John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman will take place to determine the final entrant in the men's Chamber.
Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:
Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. 2 Superstars TBA
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA
