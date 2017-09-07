LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Movie Trailer with John Cena, WWE Catches Up with Santino Marella (Video), WWE Holiday Update
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 1:29:12 PM
- As seen below, the latest episode of WWE's "Where Are They Now?" features former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella. Santino, who recently wrestled his last match, talks with Renee Young at his BattleArts Academy in Canada. Santino discusses his WWE run, the history of The Cobra, his career-ending neck injury, what he's been doing since leaving WWE and more.



- As noted, WWE has announced that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night for the first time this year. PWInsider reports that the December 25th RAW and the December 26th SmackDown will likely take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. This would be the first time that the company has ran a live show on Christmas Day since 1986. Regarding the New Year's RAW, there has been talk of holding it in Miami with SmackDown taking place in Tampa the next day. There was also talk of holding both RAW and SmackDown in Orlando that week. We will keep you updated on confirmed details when they are announced.

- Below is the official trailer for Daddy's Home 2, which hits theaters on November 10th. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. John Cena also appears in the movie and can be seen at around 1:40 in the trailer. Cena previously appeared in the first Daddy's Home movie in 2015.




