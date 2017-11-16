|
WWE confirmed today that Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the November 25th Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina. They also announced Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles as the main event, plus Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and a Fatal 4 Way with The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Posted in:
WWE
New Matches and Appearances Announced for the WWE Starrcade Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Nov 16, 2017 - 1:51:42 PM
Below is the updated card for the non-televised live event:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Grudge Match
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder
* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express and The Hardys
