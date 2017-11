New Matches and Appearances Announced for the WWE Starrcade Live Event

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE confirmed today that Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing at the November 25th Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina. They also announced Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles as the main event, plus Dustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and a Fatal 4 Way with The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.Below is the updated card for the non-televised live event:Jinder Mahal vs. AJ StylesNatalya vs. Charlotte FlairThe New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The UsosShinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron CorbinBobby Roode vs. Dolph ZigglerDustin Rhodes vs. Dash Wilder* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express and The Hardys