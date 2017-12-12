|
As noted earlier, Zack Ryder issued a WWE Clash of Champions challenge to former partner Mojo Rawley. Mojo accepted that challenge on Twitter. Also, WWE has announced The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango for Sunday's pay-per-view.
Posted in:
WWE
New Matches Set for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions PPV
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 8:55:18 PM
Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on Sunday from the TD Garden in Boston:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos
Special Referee: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura
If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango
Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley
