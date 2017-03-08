Posted in: WWE New Matches Confirmed for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:23:20 AM
Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on last night's SmackDown. Orton will get his shot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.
The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is now confirmed for WrestleMania 33 as Mojo Rawley announced on SmackDown that he is in the match. It was later announced on Talking Smack that Apollo Crews is in the match.
It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against every available woman on the SmackDown roster, which appears to be Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella and Becky Lynch. Eva Marie is also on the SmackDown roster but she's been away for several months. No word yet on what kind of match Bliss will defend in but we'll keep you updated on any announcements.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card coming out of SmackDown:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA