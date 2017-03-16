|
It's now confirmed that Bobby Roode will defend the WWE NXT Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.
WWE
New Matches Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:41:24 AM
The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain has also been confirmed for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Below is the updated card:
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
