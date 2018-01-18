|
WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon for the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.
New Matches Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia"
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 7:55:03 AM
Last night's NXT episode also saw The Authors of Pain defeat The Street profits to earn a Takeover title shot against NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
Below is the updated confirmed "Takeover: Philadelphia" card, which takes place on Saturday, January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:
NXT Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
Extreme Rules Match
Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
