WWE
New Matches Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 5:22:48 PM
Above is video of Mike Rome announcing Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins plus six-woman action with Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley for tonight's WWE RAW.
As noted, tonight's show in Providence will also feature the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Below is the updated confirmed line-up:
* Brock Lesnar addresses Kane, Braun Strowman and the Royal Rumble
* Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore
* Absolution vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm EST.
