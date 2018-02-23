|
|
|
|
WWE has announced Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New Matches Announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2018 - 4:22:30 PM
WWE also confirmed Titus Worldwide vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar today.
Sunday's big event takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we will have live coverage at 7pm EST.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday:
Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss
Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Titus O'Neil and Apollo vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.
Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing
Kickoff Pre-show
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
|
|
