New Matches Added to WWE Fastlane, Updated Card for Sunday

WWE Fastlane Card Updated

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by Stephanie McMahon after Sasha said she would be at ringside for the Charlotte vs. Bayley match.Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn was also announced for Fastlane while Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann was announced for the Kickoff pre-show.Below is the updated card for Sunday's show from Milwaukee:Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin OwensCharlotte Flair vs. BayleyJack Gallagher vs. NevilleEnzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl AndersonBraun Strowman vs. Roman ReignsNia Jax vs. Sasha BanksSamoa Joe vs. Sami ZaynNoam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann