Posted in: WWE
New Matches Added to WWE Fastlane, Updated Card for Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 11:15:25 PM
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks has been announced for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by Stephanie McMahon after Sasha said she would be at ringside for the Charlotte vs. Bayley match.

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn was also announced for Fastlane while Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann was announced for the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's show from Milwaukee:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

