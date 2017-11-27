LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

New Match for Tonight's RAW Announced, Triple H - Kurt Angle Video, Tony Nese Trains
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 5:08:02 PM
- Below is the latest edition of WWE Playlist, looking at the history between Triple H and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:



- Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been added to tonight's WWE RAW episode. As noted, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James has also been confirmed for tonight's show. Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is expected.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese posted this new clip from the gym, featuring an appearance from Noam Dar:




  New Match for Tonight's RAW Announced, Triple H - Kurt Angle Video, Tony Nese Trains

