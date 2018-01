New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Triple H revealed during today's media call that Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream has been added to Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" card.It was also revealed that the January 31st NXT episode will be filmed at the Wells Fargo Center before Takeover hits the air on Saturday. The tapings will feature TM-61's return to TV plus appearances by Roderick Strong and Nikki Cross.Below is the updated card for Takeover:Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" AlmasShayna Baszler vs. Ember MoonThe Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby FishAdam Cole vs. Aleister BlackKassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream