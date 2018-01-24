|
|
|
|
Triple H revealed during today's media call that Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream has been added to Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" card.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 5:13:07 PM
It was also revealed that the January 31st NXT episode will be filmed at the Wells Fargo Center before Takeover hits the air on Saturday. The tapings will feature TM-61's return to TV plus appearances by Roderick Strong and Nikki Cross.
Below is the updated card for Takeover:
NXT Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
Extreme Rules Match
Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings
Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock
How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Royal Rumble?
Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10
News on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore, When They Learned of the Rape Accusations
Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch
The Miz on Wanting to Main Event WM as IC Champion, Being There for Maryse & Their Baby, More
WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos (Video), Adam Cole on Going for the WWE NXT Title, Fans on Randy Orton
WWE 205 Live Stars Send a Message (Video), New WWE Trademark, WWE NXT Takeover Promo
Tonight's WWE NXT, Big E's Intro for The New Day (Video), Matt Hardy on Going to the Compound