LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Match Announced for WWE's Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jul 3, 2017 - 7:29:16 PM
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is now official for Sunday's WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

Below is the updated GBOF card going into tonight's go-home edition of RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE Great Balls of Fire Matches, Match Moved to Pre-show, Updated Card

  • New Match Announced for WWE's Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View

  • WWE Issues Statement on Smith Hart's Passing

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Great Balls of Fire Hype, Brock Lesnar, More

  • Smith Hart Passes Away at 68

  • Rapper Announced for Segment on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown

  • Spoiler on Tuesday's Independence Day Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

  • Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, Goldust Posts Teaser for RAW, Superstar Ink Video

  • Photos and Details on New Competitors Confirmed for The Mae Young Classic

  • Official Announcement on Kurt Angle In WWE 2K18, Artwork, Angle Comments




    		•